Nigerians React As Wande Coal Makes Cameo Appearance In Davido’s ‘The Best’ Video

Nigerians on Twitter are excited to see a cameo appearance from veteran music icon Wande Coal in the music video for Davido’s ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun and directed by Dammy Twitch.

Prior to the release of the video on YouTube, Davido had been tweeting about how proclaiming himself as the best makes him appear arrogant to others. He also shared stunning photoshoots from the set of the hit music video.

Wande Coal’s appearance in the video has been applauded by fans and followers of Davido. They think it was a wise move to feature Wande Coal considering that his name was mentioned in the lyrics of the song.

Seeing wande coal cameo in The Best video actually made me smile. Davido’s team really put in effort to create all that magic. — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) January 28, 2021

Davido x Mayorkun and even Wande Coal in The Best video. Davido too much! The best o! Forget!! 🔥 — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) January 28, 2021

When it comes to video Davido is always at his best. The best video shows Davido always want everyone to win. Seeing Wande coal on that video put a smile on my face. pic.twitter.com/9g9X1ThC70 — ijoba money💰 (@baddestcash_) January 28, 2021

Seeing Wande Coal in Davido’s The Best video made me start smiling without control. — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) January 28, 2021

