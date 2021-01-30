You are here
Nigerians React As Wande Coal Makes Cameo Appearance In Davidos The Best Video 500x280
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Nigerians React As Wande Coal Makes Cameo Appearance In Davido’s ‘The Best’ Video

Village Reporter ,

Nigerians React As Wande Coal Makes Cameo Appearance In Davidos The Best Video

Nigerians on Twitter are excited to see a cameo appearance from veteran music icon Wande Coal in the music video for Davido’s ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun and directed by Dammy Twitch.

Prior to the release of the video on YouTube, Davido had been tweeting about how proclaiming himself as the best makes him appear arrogant to others. He also shared stunning photoshoots from the set of the hit music video.

Read AlsoDavido Spotted Singing ‘The Best’ With Wande Coal (Video)

Wande Coal’s appearance in the video has been applauded by fans and followers of Davido. They think it was a wise move to feature Wande Coal considering that his name was mentioned in the lyrics of the song.

See tweets below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email