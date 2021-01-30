Meet Nigerian Celebrities Who Are Single Parents (Video)

Not one enters a relationship with the mindset of getting out of it quickly. Some female celebrities had to quit their relationships for one reason or the other. They have also picked up the slack and moved on. These celebrities are mothers, who have decided to place the needs of their children before theirs.

Information Nigeria salutes these resilient moms, who are putting in the work just to secure a brighter future for their children.

Top of the list is Mercy Aigbe

The Edo state born actress is a single mom to her two kids, Michelle and Justin. The actress’ second marriage to hotelier, Lanre Gentry crashed like a pile of cards on the grounds of domestic violence.

Aigbe decided to pick up the pieces of her life and she is now raising her two kids on her own. The film star never misses out any chance to celebrate herself on Father’s Day. Prior to her second marriage, the actress had already welcomed her daughter, Michelle with her ex-lover.

Iyabo Ojo

The film star, who was unlucky with love, has always been vocal about how her marriage failed and she was left alone to fend for her kids.

Ojo was once married to a Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999 at the age of 21. The duo welcomed two children – Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last but this didn’t stop the actress from building a business empire, which she named after her children, FesPris.

The mother of two has not really been spotted on a date with any man but it seems that her children are main concern.

Adunni Ade

The actress, Adunni Ade, who is living her life on her own terms, is a single mother to two boys, D’Marion and Ayden.

Born to a German Irish mother and a Yoruba Nigerian father, the film star disclosed that she broke off her relationship with their father and chose to ride solo. The film star always seems to put her children first and they doing just fine.

Tonto Dikeh

The actress had a messy split from her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill in 2017. The duo kept on leveling allegations on each other as they often attacked each other on the Internet.

Dikeh chose to play the role of both mom and dad to her son, King Andre, whom she gave birth to i. 2016.

Waje

Popular singer, Waje is a single mother to her daughter, Emerald Iruobe. The singer fell pregnant at the age of 17 and ever since then, she has been doing her best to take care of herself and her daughter.

Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede tied the knot with her husband, Olakunle Fawole, also known as Abounce, in 2017.

However, their marriage only lasted a year and they share a son named Xavier together. Abounce is also a fellow actor and the son of late actress, Bukky Ajayi.