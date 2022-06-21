Nigerians Knock Burnaboy As Assaulted Lady Narrates Ordeal

Posted by Nwa Diokpa Entertainment, Featured, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has come under severe attack after the lady he reportedly assaulted in Cubana club in Lagos shared her own side of the story.

African Examiner recalls that Burna Boy’s security details were reported to have shot at some men after the singer allegedly made passes to the wife of one of them. The police have since confirmed this report.

Speaking her own side of the story, the lady, simply identified as Briella Neme took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 20, 2022, where she gave a breakdown of what happened at the club.

According to Briella, she and he partner were visiting Nigeria from the United States of America and the United Kingdom for their friend’s wedding.

They visited Cubana Nightclub to celebrate the couple in the company of about twenty friends when the ugly incident occurred.

Briella stated that she was accosted three times by Burna Boy’s men requesting her to meet him.

“On the first attempt I told them I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response, he came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they asked why he kept coming to disturb me,” she recounted.

She stated that this led to a fight between her friends and Burna Boys’ team but it was briefly resolved by the security personnel at the club.

However, things took a new dimension when Burna Boy’s friends started a fight again and started shooting. She claimed that the singer gave the nod to his security to start shooting at them in the club while he laughed about it.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to their Twitter handles to lampoon the Grammy award winner. African Examiner shares some of their thoughts below:

@PoojaMedia writes: “The lady that Burna Boy approached has shared her story, police should take it up, and invite Burna Boy & his friends with guns for their part, Cubana club should provide CCTV & justice must be served. You can’t enter a club & be shooting like GTA.”

@PrezzMatthew writes: “Burna Boy is a good personification of black people not wanting slavery to end. They just want to handle the whip. Na d same Burna dey sing about police brutality, yet he is more brutal than the Police. Babe reject am and e almost kill 2 people.”

@DavidHundeyin writes: “Hi fake gangster/classroom idiot @burnaboy. Your day is coming. It won’t be me that will administer justice, because unlike you, I don’t pretend to be a gun-slinging gangster. But when your day comes, you will remember I said this.”

@Okkevwe writes: “The irony is that people who cannot boycott Burna Boy for even a month will expect other people not to campaign for Tinubu in exchange for political/economic favors. We cannot make little sacrifices, but we expect people to make major ones for our sake. Needlessly amoral people.

@waterboy_dml writes: “This matter is not hard, cubana should produce the CCTV tapes or be shut down with immediate effect, the matter no hard, burna boy won’t try this outside, no regard for lives in their own country, but will come and be singing “we are the monsters you made”, this is disappointing.”

@AfamDeluxo writes: “Cubana club should release CCTV footage. Protecting Burna Boy is going to set terrible precedence and ruin their brand. People shouldn’t be allowed to get away with things like this irrespective of who is involved. I dislike when men try to gbajie other men aka like this.”

