Nigerians don’t owe us anything, invest in your craft

Nigerians haven’t reciprocated Ghana’s love, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian social media influencer and Fix The Country convenor, Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, known on Twitter as KalyJay has stated that attacking the Nigerian music industry won’t make ours better.

His comments come after a statement made by two of Ghana’s top artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy who believe that Nigerians have not reciprocated the love shown them by Ghanaians when it comes to promoting their artistes and songs.

It would be recalled that Shatta rained insults on Nigerian artistes and chided them for not playing their songs on their radio, TV and events as Ghana does.

Reacting to his social media rants, Stonebwoy on December 30 wrote: “My brother Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention.”

But according to Kaly Jay who has been keenly monitoring the growing debate on Twitter, “You don’t force people to support you.”

The social media influencer has advised players in the Ghanaian music industry to rather channel their energy into regulating and structuring the industry as that is the only way to rub shoulders with their Nigerian counterparts who have gone international with their sounds.

“Imagine telling the English to watch the Ghanaian league because we watch EPL. That’s how the play Ghanaian songs because we play Nigerian songs argument sounds,” KalyJay opinioned.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “How many Ghanaian artistes make the conscious effort to promote their music outside Ghana?? Even for here seff artist go drop song, do twitter trends and sit home waiting for the song to blow. Allow people who invest in their crafts to benefit from what they have put in. Period.”

Read Stonebwoy’s statement below:

