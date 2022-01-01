Burna Boy Replies Shatta Wale After The Nigeria And Ghana Saga

Ghana and Nigeria have dominated the entertainment scene for a while now on the continent and there is no doubt about that.

Especially when it comes to the movie and music industry.

There has been a trend about Shatta Wale about comments he made during his show about how Ghanaians don’t get the same support as the give the Nigerians in our media space.

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale who were once friends and even had a song together title Hossana.

Burna Boy has replied Shatta Wale after the comments he made about the Nigerian Entertainment Industry not given Ghana the equal support they get form our media space.

– Advertisement –





Burna Boy who is a Nigerian born artist, singer, rapper, song writer and a brand influencer gain immense popularity in the Ghanaian media space after the release of the hit singer title Hossana and since than has had huge following from Ghana and the Africa entertainment space as whole.

Even though many celebrities have wage into the matter and have shared their concern most of them preaching the unity that exist between Ghana and Nigerian.

See the comments and reply Burna Boy gave to Shatta wale below.

Content created and supplied by: Faithfulnewsgh (via Opera

News )