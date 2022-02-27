Nigerians are helpless romantics though we pretend otherwise — Ayra Starr

Fast-rising singer, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, believes love songs can be commercially viable. According to her, Nigerians are hopeless romantics though they pretend not to be.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, she said, “I don’t believe love songs cannot be commercially successful. Nigerians are helpless romantics even though we like to pretend that we are not.”

The 19-year-old singer, who is signed to the Don Jazzy-led Mavin Records, stated that it was a privilege working with the prolific music producer. She said, “Don Jazzy is a genius, considering what he has done with his career which he started from the scratch. Being able to constantly drink from his unending well of knowledge is a huge privilege.”

Revealing how her childhood influenced her love for music, she said, “I grew up in a family where everyone loved music. While growing up, we were not really allowed to go out to play with friends regularly. Instead, we often played music games. We would be given words and asked to write songs about them, and even come up with a choreography routine, which would be performed before the whole family with incentives attached. All that largely influenced me, and I still carry some of the lessons from those moments with me.”

Asked if she was shocked by the wide acceptance of her song, Bloody Samaritan, Starr said, “I would not say I was (shocked) because I knew I made a song people would be able to relate with. However, I had no idea it would go this viral. I did not sit down to think about the dance that came with the song. I was just having fun while on set and I posted the video I made. Before I knew it, it had turned into a full blown challenge with people from different parts of the world participating in it.”

