Nigerian singer Yemi Alade robbed in Cote d’Ivoire

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend. Alade took to her Instag…

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Abidjan, Cote

d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.

Alade took to her Instagram page on Monday to lament how

thieves got into her hotel room ransacked her belongings and stole all the

money they could find.

She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown

people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find

🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good.”

Alade had attended and performed at the Creative Africa

Nexus Weekend days back.

She recently travelled to Côte d’Ivoire for the Creative

Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), a 3-day gathering of creatives from Africa

and the Diaspora.

The event hosted by the African Export-Import Bank

(Afreximbank), the African Union and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire serves as

a prelude to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.

But responding to well-wishers concerns, Alade noted “they

are investigating, looking through cameras and all but she knows the money is

all gone by now.

“The suspects are all denying,” she retorted while shaking

her head.

Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and

activist.

She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed

to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014. Since

then Yemi has gained prominence in the music industry and considered one of the

biggest artists in Africa.

Following the

releases of her albums King of Queens and Mama Africa with huge commercial

success recorded for both albums, she embarked on world tours consecutively.

Sourced From Nigerian Music