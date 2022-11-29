Nigerian singer Yemi Alade robbed in Cote d’Ivoire
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Abidjan, Cote
d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.
Alade took to her Instagram page on Monday to lament how
thieves got into her hotel room ransacked her belongings and stole all the
money they could find.
She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown
people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find
🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good.”
Alade had attended and performed at the Creative Africa
Nexus Weekend days back.
She recently travelled to Côte d’Ivoire for the Creative
Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), a 3-day gathering of creatives from Africa
and the Diaspora.
The event hosted by the African Export-Import Bank
(Afreximbank), the African Union and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire serves as
a prelude to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.
But responding to well-wishers concerns, Alade noted “they
are investigating, looking through cameras and all but she knows the money is
all gone by now.
“The suspects are all denying,” she retorted while shaking
her head.
Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and
activist.
She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed
to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014. Since
then Yemi has gained prominence in the music industry and considered one of the
biggest artists in Africa.
Following the
releases of her albums King of Queens and Mama Africa with huge commercial
success recorded for both albums, she embarked on world tours consecutively.