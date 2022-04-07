Nigerian Man From Warri Reveals What Black Sherif’s New Song ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is Doing to Them

According to him, he was recently at a fuel station in the community and the way the song was blaring loudly from the speakers at the place is a clear testament that the young man has come to stay.

On the same wavelength, Ghanaian musician and minister of the Gospel, Sonnie Badu has patted Black Sherif on the back for his exploits in Nigeria.

Sonnie Badu who has gained popularity in Nigeria himself with his music said he is very proud of Black Sherif for his ingenuity and breaking into the Nigerian market.

He made this comment in furtherance of the euphoria that has greeted Black Sherif’s, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ song which has even penetrated Nigeria and topped charts in their domain.

Taking to Instagram on a recent post, the ‘Baba’ hitmaker wrote;

Breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I’ve been here for over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music.

I am very proud of you @blacksherif_ your music is a breath of fresh air. Remain humble and focused, come up with more bars, and stay clean. Hopefully, you can win a Grammy for Ghana music sometime in the future. #DrBadu,” he stated in his post on Instagram.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com

