Nigerian Idol to be streamed in UK, Italy, France, over 50 African countries

Popular music reality competition, Nigerian Idol, will not just be viewed in Nigeria alone when it starts airing on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

According to organisers, the show will also be streamed on video-on-demand platform, Showmax, across Africa and abroad in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and New Zealand.

Viewers in those countries would be able to follow all the excitement and drama from the auditions to the theatre week and live shows, which begin on March 20, 2022.

Confirming the development, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said, “Fans of Nigerian Idol in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries will be able to stream the talent show on Showmax. This is in addition to the series being available across Africa on the streaming service.”

The three-month-long music reality show will follow the lives of talented and aspiring musicians who undergo rigorous training to become the next music superstar. The winner will walk away with N100m worth of prizes, the highest reward for any singing competition in Nigeria.

In addition, Showmax will air highlights and audition processes of the new season, as well as last year’s season.

Other original African programming on the streaming platform include ‘Ghana Jollof’, ‘I am LAYCON’, ‘Baba Twins’ and award-winning ‘Crime and Justice’, as well as the latest Kenyan Original drama series, ‘Single Kiasi’

Sourced From Nigerian Music