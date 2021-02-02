Nigerian Idol season 6: Ik Osakioduwa unveiled as host

The new season which will air on Africa Magic channels on a yet to be confirmed date, will see ace TV and Radio personality IK Osakioduwa perform host duties. Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and music executive Obi Asika have also been confirmed as the season’s judges.

Nigerian Idols formerly West African Idols is credited for producing singers like Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi and Mercy Chinwo. The show’s last winner was Lakunle K-Peace in 2015.

