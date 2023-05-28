Nigerian Idol kicks off Season 8 today

One of Nigeria’s biggest music reality shows, Nigerian Idol, will ignite the TV screens across the country, as it kicks off the season 8 today Sunday, May 28.

After five weeks of audition and theatre performances, the top 10 contestants will today begin to slug it out for N100 million worth of prizes. The contestants are Savvy Henry, Constance, Goodness, Abraham, Quest, Precious Mac, Victory, Reigny, Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

Related News

The season 8 promises to be an electrifying display of talent, unparalleled entertainment and extraordinary performances that will be judged by viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.

However, the panel of judges for this year’s show includes D’banj, Simi and Obi Asika whose criticisms and insightful feedbacks will provide the contestants with invaluable guidance, helping them reach new heights in their artistic journey.

To soak in all the fun and drama of Nigerian Idol, viewers can tune in to Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family every Sunday at 7pm. There is also the Nigerian Idol pop-up channel (DStv channel 199) where fans can catch up with all the auditions and behind-the-stage conversations.

MEDICAL CONSULTANTS REVEALED HOW MEN CAN NATURALLY AND PERMANENTLY CURE QUICK ERECTION, SMALL MANHOOD, AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS… CLICK HERE

Sourced From Nigerian Music