Nigerian Hip-hop Icon Ruggedman Takes on Comedy with ‘Mazi Kalu’ Character

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, also known as Ruggedman, recently revealed a new creative endeavor in his career.

After taking a break from the music scene for some time, he has embraced the role of a skitmaker.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Ruggedman introduced his educative character, ‘Mazi Kalu,’ who portrays an old man with problems but also attempts to help others with their dilemmas.

Surprisingly, many are unaware that Ruggedman started his artistic journey as an actor, playing minor roles in movies before gaining fame as a rapper.

From Actor to Rapper:

Ruggedman, the renowned ‘Wetin Dey’ crooner, began his artistic journey in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Before rising to fame as a rapper, he made his debut in the world of acting, featuring in minor roles in a couple of movies, including those by Francis Agu.

While most people associate him with his successful rap career, his acting roots laid the foundation for his later creative pursuits.

Unveiling ‘Mazi Kalu’:

In the recent interview, Ruggedman introduced his latest creation, the character ‘Mazi Kalu.’ This educative persona is an Igbo old man grappling with his own problems, while also displaying a willingness to solve the predicaments of others.

The character seems to carry a sense of wisdom and experience, making it a captivating role for the multi-talented artist.

Embracing Skitmaking:

Despite his accomplishments in both music and acting, Ruggedman has been discreetly exploring the world of skitmaking.

Although he has dabbled in it before, he has now decided to commit fully to his ‘Mazi Kalu’ character.

The skits promise to be a blend of humor and valuable life lessons, reflecting Ruggedman’s desire to entertain and educate simultaneously.

The Road Ahead:

With the revelation of his new persona, Ruggedman plans to delve deeper into skitmaking and showcase his acting abilities to a broader audience.

While he may be renowned as a rapper, his journey into the world of entertainment has been diverse, and he now seeks to share more of his acting talent and creativity with the world.

Fans can anticipate humorous and insightful skits that not only entertain but also impart meaningful messages.

Conclusion:

As Ruggedman, the veteran Nigerian rapper, ventures into the realm of skitmaking, he brings forth ‘Mazi Kalu,’ an enlightening character that embodies both humor and wisdom.

From his early days as an actor to his flourishing rap career, Ruggedman’s artistic journey has been an intriguing one.

Now, he is ready to captivate audiences with his acting skills once again, emphasizing that skitmaking will be a significant aspect of his artistic expression moving forward.

Fans can look forward to an exciting phase in Ruggedman’s career as he continues to entertain and inspire with his creative endeavors.

