Nigerian Duo P-Squares are officially back together

Award-winning Nigerian music group, P-Squares are officially back together again after many years of beef and misunderstandings.





In a new video shared on social media platforms, the two who happened to be twin brothers, Peter and Paul were seen hugging each other in front of family and friends.

They were both all smiles. That is the first time in more than three years the Okoye brothers met each other again.





Watch the video below;









Earlier today, Paul took to Instagram to wish his brother, Peter, and his wife a happy anniversary.

There’s no official statement yet from the legendary music group.

