Nigerian-born, US-based Gospel Music Icon, Bunmi Sunkanmi, Consolidates With “Encounter”





Bunmi Sunkanmi, the international music minister making waves in the USA, has officially released the visuals of her latest single titled Encounter.

According to her, “Encounter is a revelation I caught from the message of my father in Faith, Bishop David O. Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, a.k.a Winners Chapel, which states that Every day is God’s day but the day you have an encounter with him is your day. The Holy Spirit interpreted the message to me and asked me to convert it into song and whispered the sound to me”.

Sunkanmi disclosed that the new single is a hybrid blend of highlife and soul, with a rich interplay of sweet melodic horns ensemble, and warm guitar licks. The danceable music is rendered with sizzling percussions and fluffy bass lines.

The award-winning singer disclosed that Encounter is a message of hope, expectation, and encouragement that God is not a respecter of person. Her words: “Whatever God did for all the names mentioned in the bible, that He can also do for you. God is a God of time and seasons, and the day you encounter him is your own day”.

Gospel music icon, Bunmi Sunkanmi

An indigene of Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Bunmi Sunkanmi is renowned worship and praise leader, songwriter, and recording artist popularly known as “Queen of Melodious Praise” by her fans. She has ministered at several platforms in the United States, United Kingdom, and Africa and has three albums to her credit with a single titled: ENTHRONED released recently and still trending.

Encounter is Produced and Mixed by Yamaha Ambassador and award winning Wole Oni. It was mastered by Samuel David.

The music can be downloaded at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/bunmisunkanmi/encounter. Bunmi’s social link is http://bunmisunkanmi.disha.page.

Source: ThePodium

