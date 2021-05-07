Nigerian artist Victor Morgan drops vibrant tune titled ‘Holla my name’ featuring Teni
The ‘one take god’ herself known as Teni in her sporadic element as usual delivered justice to the track through her smooth lyrics and composition thereby putting the wonderful vibe at a standpoint for everyone to listen.
The song titled ‘Holla my Name’ is the track that will stand the test of time as it appeals to everyone.
Listen to the song below:
Follow here for more: https://distroplug.ffm.to/holla-my-name-remix
