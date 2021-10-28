Nigerian ‘Afropop’ Invades Europe And America As Top Nigerian Pop Stars Begin Massive Tours



Leading Nigerian musicians have begun long tours across Europe and America in a pincer style movement that will see them rake billions of dollars for their country’s empty treasury. Nigerian finance minister should be a happy woman if those earnings from Nigerian culture find its way into the debt ridden finances of the country. Burna Boy opened the account at the big London venue O2, sold out several concerts and produced one of the most outstanding performance of his career. The top ranked afropop superstar admitted that the event was his best ever performance and he was delighted with the reception from fans. After the sold out event, Burna Boy headed to Old Trafford as guest of his bosom friend, Manchester United’s mid fielder Paul Pogba who had watched and danced with Burna at London O2.

The Grammy award-winning artiste for Best Music Album moved to America to continue his huge dollar generating tour. Wikipedia states that The Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album is an honour presented to recording artists for influential music from around the globe at the Grammy Awards, a ceremony that was established in 1958 and originally called the Gramophone Award. The Award is currently held by Burna Boy, Twice as Much, released in 2021.rt from Burna Boy leading the way, Wizkid, another great superstar emerging from Nigeria came to O2 Arena and sold out multiple concerts, just as Davido, Tiwa Savage and several others. Wizkid’s world tour is extending to the United States and will extend to end January 2022. It is not certain that any of the acts would have time to do their traditional Christmas concerts in various parts of Nigeria including Lagos and Abuja. The intensity of the USA tour is aimed at satisfying the huge demand for their personal appearances.

Olamide has also opened an extensive America tour that will start in Minneapolis on November 5 2021 in a tour that will take him through 9 cities and end in DMV, District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia on November 28, 2021. Tiwa Savage who is virtually resident in the United States is expected to continue her own tour despite the recent hoopla about her virile sex video which was made by her current beau and which sent shock waves across the world.

If there was any doubt about afropop’s global appeal, the events of the last couple of years have put those doubts to sleep. With the commercial and critical success of African Giant, Twice As Tall, Made In Lagos, A Good Time, and A Better Time, afropop is no longer an entity that belongs in the shadows.

As the genre gets bigger and bigger, some of its biggest artistes are spreading the message to the ends of the world. This year, Wizkid announced his Made In Lagos Tour inspired by his Made In Lagos album. The 17-date run kicked off in Boston on September 10th and will conclude in Montreal on January 22nd, 2022.

Wizkid’s Made in Lagos features 14 tracks with African and Caribbean influences, and guests include Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and Terri, a signee to Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment imprint.

Major remaining Made in Lagos Tour Dates:

January 21 – HISTORY @ Toronto, ON

January 22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC

Wizkid isn’t the only one spreading the cheer. Burna Boy is currently on a world tour and he has been performing at different arenas. The tour is titled Space Drift and it has taken him to Ireland, The US, The UK (even as far as far away Greece!) There’s no stopping King Burna!

Olamide also recently announced his Carpe Diem US Tour. As a result of Covid, he was one of many artistes who couldn’t tour. Fortunately, cities like Houston, Silver Springs, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and many more will get to see Olamide perform in the flesh.

Of course, we can’t leave out Davido. The singer has a tour set up for 2022 at the 02 Arena in the United Kingdom even though he has been performing at international festivals recently. He announced the tour on his social media handles and promised to give the fans their money’s worth.

There’s a whole lot of activity going on in Nigeria’s music industry at the moment. Hopefully, the sky is only a stepping stone for its amazing talents.

