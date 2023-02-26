NigeriaElections2023: LP wins six FCT polling units

The Labour Party has taken an early lead as the results for the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives were counted at six major polling units in the NYSC Camp Ward, Kubwa, Bwari Local Government Area in Abuja.

Sunday PUNCH observed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the senatorial candidate, Ireti Kingibe and the House of the Representatives candidates garnered a majority of the votes at polling units 004, 036, 037, 038, 039 and 040 leaving the ruling All Progressive Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Party, and others to scramble for the leftover votes.

Our correspondents observed that the six polling units witnessed a large turnout of voters as they commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The voting process which commenced between 8:30 am and 9 am was yet to come to an end at 8: 25 pm as votes were still being counted in some of the polling units particularly polling unit 004 which didn’t start too early.

At Polling Unit 40, 750 voters registered while 416 who were accredited all performed their franchise.

In the presidential election, Obi got 384 votes, followed by Tinubu who got 21 votes, Atiku earned five votes, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party got one and the All Progressive Grand Alliance also tallied with one vote.

For the senatorial Kingibe got 376 beating FCT Senate landlord Philip Aduda who got 14 votes. The APC senatorial candidate got 17 votes while APGA got a tally of two votes ADC while NNPP and the Young People’s Party got one vote respectively.

For the House of Representatives, the Labour party got a whopping sum of 369 votes while APC got 19; ADC got 12; PDP, 10; leaving the duo of Social Democratic Party and YPP with a tally of one vote each.

It was the same song of victory for the Labour Party at the 038 polling unit with Obi amassing. 341 votes, out of the 792 voters leaving Tinubu with 13 votes; PDP, 08 and NNPP got four votes.

For the senatorial, LP got 310 votes, PDP, 40; APC, 22, NNPP, 14; ADC, 2 votes; SDP, 2; APGA 3 and six invalid votes.

For the House of Representatives, Labour Party got 280 votes, APC got 21 votes, NNPP, 7 votes, APGA, 2, SDP, 1; ADC, 18; APGA 5, PDP 50, and five votes rendered invalid.

It was also a landslide victory as Obi 376 from the presidential polls leaving APC and PDP to battle with 34, and 18 respectively.

At the PU 036, Obi garnered 341 votes: followed by Tinubu with 13 votes; Atiku with eight; Kwankwaso of got four votes, and the Zenith Labour Party with three.

Also, for the Senatorial election, the LP got 328; PDP 22; APC 11; NNPP four; the All Progressives Grand Alliance two; ZLP three; and the invalid votes were three.

In the House of Representatives election at the unit, the LP led with 314 votes; PDP 21; APC 14; NNPP six; the African Democratic Congress four; ZLP four; APGA two; and the invalid votes were five.

At the PU 037, the LP led with 257 votes; followed by the APC 27; PDP 20; APGA 1; Boot Party one, and the invalid votes were 13, in the presidential election.

In the Senatorial election, the LP won with 228 votes; PDP 45; APC 33; APGA 3; NNPP 3; ADC 1; the Allied Peoples Movement one; the National Rescue Movement one; and seven invalid votes.

In the House of Representatives election, the LP led with 232; PDP 46; APC 33; APGA two; YPP one; ADC three; APM one; and the invalid votes were three.

At the PU 039, the LP won the presidential election with 351 votes; APC 19; PDP 7; Boot Party two; APGA one and the invalid votes were three.

In the Senatorial election, the LP candidate won with 328 votes; PDP 30; APC 15; APGA six; ADC one; APM one; NRM one; and SDP one.

In the House of Representatives election, LP led with 318 votes; PDP 24; APC 17; ADC 17; APGA one; SDP one; YPP one; Boot party one; and NNPP one vote.

