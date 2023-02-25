NigeriaDecides2023: Chioma Akpota, Latasha Ngwube Cry Out Over Unrest In Oba Elegushi/Ikate Lekki





Lifestyle journalist and fashion influencer, Latasha Ngwube is calling on authorities to show up at Oba Elegushi/Ikate where there is unrest.

According to her post on social media, unknown young men are scattering voters and grabbing mobile phones for people who are recording the unfolding events.

Earlier, Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpota posted a video of people running from their pollution unit, alleging that they are being attacked for voting opposition.





At the same Ikate, music star, FALZ the Bahd Guy with other voters was reportedly attacked and his phone stolen at the Ikate Lekki.

The ballot papers were said to be torn apart and scattered by the area boys there after seeing the support for Labour Party and couldn’t take it.

They are calling on authorities to come to their aid.





