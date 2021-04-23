Nigeria: Three abducted students killed by kidnappers

– Advertisement –





Three students of the Greenfield University in Kasarami in Kaduna State have been killed by their kidnappers.

They were among those abducted from the university on Tuesday. The three students were found shot dead.

Authorities said their corpses were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, close to the university.

Officials said unspecified number of students and a staff of the privately-owned university were kidnapped by gunmen.

The kidnappers reportedly contacted parents of the abducted students demanding ransom.

Heartbreaking to learn of the killing of 3 of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna. How long shall we continue to lose precious souls? May their families and friends be comforted. It is time states are granted constitutional roles in the management of security. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 23, 2021

– Advertisement –



Governor Nasir el-Rufai in a statement described the killing as “sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities”.

“The armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent,” he said in a statement.

There has been a surge in mass kidnappings of students for ransom payments in Nigeria. Authorities seem not able to contain the situation.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com