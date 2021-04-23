You are here
Nigeria: Three abducted students killed by kidnappers

Three students of the Greenfield University in Kasarami in Kaduna State have been killed by their kidnappers.

They were among those abducted from the university on Tuesday. The three students were found shot dead.

Authorities said their corpses were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, close to the university.

Officials said unspecified number of students and a staff of the privately-owned university were kidnapped by gunmen.

The kidnappers reportedly contacted parents of the abducted students demanding ransom.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai in a statement described the killing as “sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities”.

“The armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent,” he said in a statement.

There has been a surge in mass kidnappings of students for ransom payments in Nigeria. Authorities seem not able to contain the situation.

All 279 abducted Nigerian schoolgirls released

