Tanzania’s president to meet opposition leaders

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced her intention to meet opposition leaders in the country.

Speaking in the Tanzanian parliament, President Samia said deliberations with the opposition on a way forward for the country will be useful.

When she took over from the late President John Magufuli, the opposition wished her well and said it was hopeful of engaging her.

President Hassan told MPs that her government was open to criticisms and should not hesitate to speak out.

She told ministers to be ready to be corrected for their mistakes, and urged legislators to be tough in such instances but use “parliamentary language” while doing so.

President Hassan has already said her government would defend media and citizen freedoms, including democratic rights but asked that people abide by the laws.

She also highlighted her desire to reposition the country better to attract local and foreign investment.

“I’d like to inform parliament and all Tanzanians that the direction and focus of the sixth administration will be to retain the good from the previous administrations, to improve what is currently working and bring new ideas.

“That is the meaning of our slogan ‘work continues’ – we’ll treasure what is working but we’ll also change where necessary for the country’s prosperity,” she said.

This month the was angry with the country’s lawmakers who have been comparing her to the late former leader, John Magufuli.

During debates in parliament, MPs have been comparing President Hassan to John Magufuli who died in March this year.

Among the issues raised in the debates is the differences she has with Magufuli but President Hassan is not impressed with that.

She would rather wish the MPs debate issues related to the government’s developmental agenda.

President Hassan said she and her predecessor were “one thing” – and was focused on continuing the work of Magufuli.

Source: Africafeeds.com

