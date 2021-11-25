Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Quarterly Factsheet, July – September 2021

2021 Response highlights

3,007 households benefitted from emergency, reinforced and transitional shelter solutions.

7,350 households received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits in kind.

20,143 eligible households were manually registered from January till date

1,599 households were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.

Overview

The reporting period saw a continued displacement of persons from the BAY states. A total of 41,361 individuals (ind), with Bama LGA (9,578 ind), Hong LGA (4,818 ind), Askira/Uba LGA (2,296 ind) and Gombi LGA (1,704 ind) recording the highest number of arrivals. Additionally, major Departures were also recorded in Hong (4,056 ind), Gombi (2,046 ind), Askira/Uba (937 ind), Madagali (861 ind), Maiha (681 ind), Lamurde (635 ind) , Mubi North (537 ind), Song (478 ind), Michika (400 ind) and Fufore (256 ind) LGA.

During this period an inter-sector camp closure training was conducted and co- facilitated by the CCCM, shelter and NFI sector for both humanitarians and government officials. Additionally Sector’s capacity task force team carried out training on returns/relocation exercises which Borno government have committed to. 34 participants from 14 government ministries attended the training.

