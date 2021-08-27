Nigeria Needs Ceaseless Prayers On Insecurity Says Kumuyi

Posted by Ignatius Okpara Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi has charged Nigerians including the political elite to love one another, saying the ongoing security challenges facing the nation need ceaseless prayers.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after arriving at Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu for commencement of his six-day evangelism mission in Enugu State.

The Cleric said God loves Nigeria, stressing that the country is blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

He therefore prayed for God’s intervention in the country, stressing that there is nothing God cannot do.

“Deeper Life Church in Enugu is hosting a six-day Global Gospel Campaign with the theme, “Divine Touch for Total Freedom”, adding that the event will also feature world renowned gospel Artist, Don Moen as Guest Worship Minister.

He disclosed that the global crusade would be broadcast live to other locations of the church across the nation and Africa through satellite transmission and via social media handles of Pastor Kumuyi and the church to all continents of the world.

“The global gospel campaign will end on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Kumuyi equally explained why the crusade is being held this time around in Enugu after it was held twice in Abuja, the nation’s capital afterwards, the train moved to Calabar.

“God loves the southeast and by extension Nigeria and we must all play our part in allowing the touch of God on our Nation and the world.”

“Repentance is the key to unlocking the blessings of God for the people and this is the time to make that a reality.

Church is not just for the religion When you read the Bible history, you will realize that when nations and different sections of the people had problems or concerns of any dimension, the Lord God Almighty had come in by His servants to make a way where there seems to be no way.

He hinted that the Popular American Gospel singer, Don Moen will be ministering in songs along with Deeper life Choirs from different countries of the world to bless the southeast and indeed the world.

The Cleric maintained that the church will play her role in solving insecurity challenges in the country and across the world.

