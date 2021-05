Popular Nigeria rapper, singer and songwriter, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name- Skales, and his model fiancée, Hasanity held their traditional marriage yesterday May 1, 2021.

Skales had announced their engagement in March 2021.

Their traditional wedding was attended by many celebrities including Tanzanian music star, Harmonize.

Share this:

Sourced From Nigerian Music