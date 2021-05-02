Singer Chidinma returns to gospel, drops new single

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile professionally known as Chidinma has exited from the regular secular music to preach the gospel of God.

The singer under EeZee Global Ministry, her new record label, has now released the first single titled “Jehovah Overdo”.

“Jehovah Overdo” is a mellow groovy song of praise that testifies to God’s monumental works in our lives.

According to the record label, the song is written & inspired by the Holy Spirit and personal life experiences; it is hence sung with befitting passion.

“Jehovah Overdo” is produced by multiple award-winning producer, EeZee Tee and it’s visuals is directed by Avalon Okpe.

Chidinma had taken a break from music and the public eye, which makes the crossover not to be far-fetched.

The singer who has always had a pivotal role in the Church music ministry started her career in the Church Choir and served as a music director for many years now.

In 2010, she won the 3rd edition of the MTN Project Fame’ reality show ahead of Kesse, Ochuko, Eyo, Tolu, Yetunde.

Chidinma then signed to iLLBliss and Clarence Peters’ record label, Capital Hill/Goretti Company.

Her previous hits include “Kedike”, “Jakoliko”, “Emi Ni Baller” which won Best Video at the 2014 Headies.

At the 2012 edition of the KORA Awards, Chidinma won Best Female West African Act. She was also nominated for Best Female Act at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

