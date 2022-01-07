Nigeria flowing with blood of her children under Buhari – Dokpesi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is a country flowing with blood of her children.

He spoke in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Wednesday during a meeting with stakeholders of the PDP to explore the possibility of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential run in 2023.

Dokpesi, who chairs a consultative technical committee for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential bid, said that Nigeria needs a leader with a track record of performance and capacity as a unifier to rally Nigerians out of the nation’s current challenges.

“Now that the 2023 is approaching again. Now that the economy of the country has totally collapsed, and our children cannot find employment. It is very glaring that we need somebody who is a unifier, who is very sound, who has business acumen, who himself has investment and wealth of experience and wherewithal to be able to properly lead the country out of its present quagmire like Atiku,” he said.

He said that Nigeria has been stumbling from one problem to another since Atiku was allegedly denied the presidency in 2019.

According to him, disunity, hunger and poverty has been the lot of Nigerians since the election.

“The country has never been disunited as we have it today, both on religious and ethnic lines. Our economy is in shambles. We have not borrowed as much money externally and locally as we have experience in the last six or seven years of the APC-led federal government.

“What we have under the Buhari administration is a Nigeria that is flowing with the blood of our children. The banditry and insecurity that is available is one which is unprecedented,” Dokpesi lamented.

