Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 253 | 6 – 12 December 2021

Between 06 and 12 December 2021, a total of 10,978 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 10,358 arrivals and 620 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: camp closure / government-assisted relocation in Bakasi Camp, Jere LGA of Borno State (7,785 individuals or 71%), voluntary relocation (1,493 individuals or 14%), poor living conditions (772 individuals or 7%), improved security (333 individuals or 3%), seasonal farming (281 individuals or 2%), conflicts/attacks (205 individuals or 2%) and fear of attacks (109 individuals or 1%).

