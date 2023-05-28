NGO calls for repatriation of the Rwanda genocide fugitive to Kigali

Fulgence Kayishema, one of four remaining fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, has been arrested in South Africa, UN investigators confirmed on Thursday.

To the victims of genocide, the arrest offers a reprieve for justice during this time for commemorating.

“It’s a great relief for Ibuka, for the survivors of the genocide, who have been thirsting for justice for years and years. So it’s a very positive thing, especially at this time of commemoration,” said Naphtali Ahishakiye, Ibuka executive secretary.

Between 2005 and 2012, more than 12,000 community-based courts put nearly two million people on trial and convicted 65 percent, sending most to prison.

“As an organisation of genocide survivors, we want him to be tried here in Kigali, so that the victims and survivors can follow the trial. We’re afraid that these people could die without facing justice, so we really need to do this quickly,” said Naphtali Ahishakiye, Ibuka executive secretary.

After Kayishema, three fugitives are left on the list, also facing multiple charges of genocide and crimes against humanity: Aloys Ndimbati; Charles Ryandikayo; and Charles Sikubwabo.

But three other major suspects — Augustin Bizimana, Protais Mpiranya and Pheneas Munyarugarama — all died without facing justice.

Sourced from Africanews