New music this week: Songs from wrs, Nadir Rustamli, Netta and more

Although we’re officially into the Eurovision 2023 season, it will still be some time before we hear any national final and Eurovision songs. Thankfully, the music will always continue and a number of Eurovision artists are still producing new songs for us to enjoy.

Contrary to the commonly perpetuated myth about the song contest killing careers, we’re always thrilled to report that singers associated with Eurovision are thriving.

Here is our latest weekly roundup with a selection of just some of the songs and music videos released recently by Eurovision stars.

New music fr om Eurovision artists: 2022 | Week 35

wrs – “La Melodia”

Many people loved “La Melodia” (“The Melody”) that wrs brought to Eurovision 2022. Now the Romanian star is bringing another one that’s just as catchy and just as danceable. Once again singing in spanglish, wrs delivers a pop track infused with both Romanian and Spanish rhythms that makes sure our “heart goes boom, boom, boom”.

Elly feat. Ben Cristovao – “High Speed”

Eurovision 2021 star Ben Cristovao has collaborated with fellow Czech singer Elly for the new single “High Speed”. The lyrics are told from two points of view. Elly kicks things off and tells us she needs to escape from her current relationship: “High speed / I’m going somewhere far from you […] I don’t even know where / But it does not matter / I will never be where I don’t enjoy it”. Ben then chimes in as the ex-partner, hoping that Elly won’t judge their entire relationship on how it ended: “I know I’m bothering you / Just don’t forget all those beautiful days / It was easier to say I was toxic / But it wasn’t me”.

Nadir Rustamli – “Lənətli Şəhər”

After his ballad Eurovision 2022 entry, Nadir Rustamli is showcasing something different for his follow-up single “Lənətli Şəhər” (“The Cursed City”). Singing in his native language, the Azeri singer combines sung-rap, a beat drop, strings, and an electric guitar ending to provide an eclectic track that keeps listeners intrigued about what’s next. In amongst all of this, Nadir still finds time to showcase his strong vocal ability with some noteworthy notes.

Måns Zelmerlöw – “Midsummer Love”

If you happened to catch Måns Zelmerlöw on his tour this summer then you’ll have already heard this new song as it was included in the set list. For those of us that didn’t make it, Sweden’s Eurovision 2015 champion has now officially released the studio cut. A joyful pop track with a funky sax line in the final third, Måns reminisces about the carefree summers he had as a teenager: “Back when we were younger / Didn’t have a care at all / Days were so much longer / That sweet midsummer love”. Måns spoke more about the inspiration of the song in a post on social media:

“About my teenage summers, about not knowing what life has in store for you, about my Ford Escort that kept breaking down but I still loved it because it symbolised freedom, about the first crush, about the sunsets on the beach with a beer (5) that may or may not have been stolen from my parents..and so on.”

Netta & Mr Eazi – “Playground Politica”

Netta spent six years of her childhood living in Nigeria, where her father was stationed for work. Those memories have flooded into the Eurovision 2018 victor’s new cheery single “Playground Politica”. Joining forces with Nigerian-born singer Mr Eazi, Netta gets nostalgic about the time she spent in the country: “Take me back to Nigeria, 1999 / Back then I was happier, sunshine on my mind / Sippin’ juice with Jessica / No playground politica”. The Israeli hitmaker was able to travel back to Nigeria for the music video. The footage of modern-day Netta is interspersed with old camcorder clips from her childhood in the African country.

Pastora Soler – “Lo que siempre me callé”

Pastora Soler’s new single is “Lo que siempre me callé” (“What I always kept quiet”). Spain’s Eurovision 2012 star sings of forgiveness whilst accompanied by drums, percussion and keyboard. To Pastora’s fans, the singer has nothing to seek forgiveness for and they welcome the star with applause at the concert we see in the music video. Pastora’s fans also don’t have long to wait for even more music – the Spanish star has announced her new album will be coming in November.

Salvador Sobral – SAL

There’s no place like home. And home is exactly where Salvador Sobral decided to record his new EP, SAL. Containing a short intro and four songs, it showcases Portugal’s Eurovision 2017 winner at ease within his own four walls as he sings jazz at the piano. Commenting about the process of recording the EP, Salvador noted:

“I felt an almost visceral need to come down to reality, to return home, which was were we recorded these 4 songs. This EP is me in my own space, singing and playing the piano like I do every day. Hope you like it!”

Roxen – “Fool”

Roxen has found themself with egg on their face after giving their heart to someone who never intended to keep it safe: “As soon as I walk out the room / You already love someone new / Baby, I’m a fool / For believing you”. Romania’s Eurovision 2021 star may be a “Fool” in love, but they’re certainly not when it comes to creating music. Roxen packages the lyrics up into a dance-pop track with a catchy post-chorus.

Montaigne – making it!

Montaigne’s entry to Eurovision 2021 kickstarted her journey into the realm of hyperpop. This journey has now led to the new album making it!. The Australian singer brings us ten songs, including previous singles “die b4 u”, “now (in space)”, “make me feel so…”, “always be you” and “gravity”. If you enjoyed those songs then you’ll naturally get on board with the other five, which continue the exaggerated digital music production. To coincide with the LP, Montaigne has also released a music video for the new song “sickcrydie”.

Tina Karol & Macro/micro – LELEKA

Tina Karol has entered the world of fashion for her new project LELEKA. Working alongside American music producer Macro/micro, the Eurovision 2006 star has curated an electronic EP for fashion label Lever Couture. Headed by Ukrainian creative director Lessja Verlingieri, the label had a show at the recent Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo. Karol went out in person and performed the songs from the EP in the middle of the catwalk as the models walked past her. Speaking about the EP on social media, Karol noted:

“‘LELEKA’ is a message of support for all Ukrainians, it is a divination for the victory of our people.”

Sarit Hadad – 24

Sarit Hadad has had a long and established career. This is proven by the fact that the Israeli singer has now released her 24th studio album, handily titled 24. It’s a short album with only seven songs making the cut, including last week’s single “אוהבת אותך”. Most of the songs fall into the ballad category, with the Eurovision 2002 star delivering passionate emotions. However, click play on tracks two and four for something more upbeat and to dance your worries away.

Patrick Fiori et al. – Corsu – Mezu Mezu 2

Corsu Mezu Mezu aims to showcase Corsican music to a wider audience. Following the 2015 project, it’s now back with album number two. Among the talented singers involved is France’s Eurovision 1993 representative, Patrick Fiori. He features in one fifth of the LP’s 25 tracks – “Terra Corsa”, “Chì Fà”, “Ciucciarella”, “Complainte Corse” and “Il suono di a dumenica – Il suono della domenica”.

Margaret Berger & Charlotte Qvale – “Play On”

Norway’s Eurovision 2013 star, Margaret Berger, has teamed up with Charlotte Qvale for the new single “Play On”. Margaret kicks things off with the first verse, singing about how she’ll stay with her partner for a little bit even though she plans on finding the exit at some point: “I’m still a sucker for the easy way out / He’s a fighter and hanging on is all he’s about / Play on a little longer / Sway this way, sway this way”. Charlotte’s second verse adds in an extra ’80s/’90s feeling, before things get even groovier courtesy of a saxophone solo in the bridge.

PAENDA – “Second Summer”

The summer months are officially over for 2022. But PAENDA is hoping to have a “Second Summer”. Austria’s Eurovision 2019 act still needs some time to relax and recuperate ahead of the busy autumn months: “If I go ahead, I burn out / Maybe go outside / Charging myself in daylight / Knowing that this is alright / Cause all I want to do is chill in my bed with you”. The music of the single matches the theme of the lyrics and delivers a laid back vibe.

Ester Peony & Matvey Emerson – “Ombres”

Ester Peony is once again showing off her linguistic ability with the new French-language single “Ombres”. Romania’s Eurovision 2019 representative has joined forces with music producer Matvey Emerson for the song. It’s a mid-tempo offering but still with a captivating beat underlining it that you can sway along to.

Selma Björnsdóttir & Bubbi Morthens – “Við erum KR”

Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur (KR) is the oldest and most successful football club in Iceland. Supporter and singer Bubbi Morthens previously released “Við erum KR” (“We are KR”), an anthem for the club. He’s now decided to update it and this new version includes new lyrics as well as vocals by two-time Eurovision star Selma Björnsdóttir.

Zlata Ognevich – “Лелека”

The “Лелека” (“Stork”) has long been a special bird to the people of Ukraine. As a symbol of peace and happiness, it represents the hope of a future worth fighting for. Eurovision 2013 bronze medallist Zlata Ognevich has made the stork a central theme of her new single, which was created for a charity project aiming to raise funds to help women and children who have been injured during the current war. Zlata sings, “Fly, stork, free bird! / Stay where my home is! […] We were tormented by evil winds / Bullets burned our sides / But we did not hide the wings! / Our candle will not go out!”.

Monika Liu, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – “Dai Boh”

After previously collaborating with Germany’s ela., Jerry Heil (Vidbir 2020) and alyona alyona have now headed to Lithuania to collaborate with another Eurovision star. The two Ukrainian artists have brought Eurovision 2022’s Monika Liu on board for the new song “Dai Boh” (“God Bless”). Monika provides a Lithuanian-language verse and chorus in amongst alyona alyona and Jerry Heil’s Ukrainian lyrics. The trio compare the current war in Ukraine to the events that happened 100 years ago: “Oh, how it was a century ago, oh God bless / Oh, how there was no heaven and earth, oh God bless”.

Goran Karan, Lidija Bačić Lille & klapa Sebenico – “Do zadnjeg daha”

Goran Karan first recorded “Do zadnjeg daha” (“Until the last breath”) for the 2010 European Water Polo Championship, where Croatia emerged as the winners of the men’s tournament. The championships return in 2022 and the Eurovision 2000 alum has released a new version of the song that also features singer Lidija Bačić Lille and vocal group Klapa Sebenico. The music video was filmed in Split, where this year’s contest is being held.

Michał Wiśniewski & Xavier. – “Out of the Dark”

Like father, like son. Two-time Eurovision star and Ich Troje member Michał Wiśniewski is passing his musical expertise onto his son Xavier. And now the two Polish artists have come together for the song “Out of the Dark”. Despite the family connection, they’ve chosen different musical paths — Xavier provides rap verses while Michał delivers a rock vocal in the chorus.

Mandinga – “Pura Vida”

Mandinga are bringing the party spirit to end this roundup. The Eurovision 2012 group blends their Romanian, Spanish and Cuban heritage together to deliver another upbeat track to dance along with. The band are living a “Pura Vida” (“Pure Life”) and they encourage others to do the same when they hit the streets in the accompanying music video.

