New Music: Mr. Eazi & ChopLife SoundSystem turns up with “Wena” feat. Ami Faku
Mr. Eazi, a leading figure in the emPawa Africa movement and a top-tier Nigerian musician, has just released the explosive banger “Wena.”
Mr. Eazi (born July 19, 1991), also known as Oluwatosin Ajibade, is credited with inventing Banku music, which he defines as a fusion of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.
Choplife Sound System, a brand-new record label discovered by top-tier music phenomenon Mr Eazi, released this masterpiece song.
Mr. Eazi enlisted the help of renowned South African singer-songwriter and performer Ami Faku to create a masterpiece banger. Furthermore, the aforementioned song, “Wena,” is a follow-up to “Werser,” his previous catchy tune that is still at the top of the charts.
Listen and Enjoy ChopLife SoundSystem & Mr Eazi – Wena (feat. Ami Faku) below:
ChopLife SoundSystem & Mr Eazi – Wena (feat. Ami Faku) Lyrics
Hayi wena Bugijimi izolo
(No you were running away not so long ago)
Bheka nou
Sewu’yandazi today
(But look, today you act like you know me)
Umama wayendiyala
Wathi mntanami
Uzulumkele
(My mom warned me and said I should be careful)
Hayi wena Bugijimi izolo
(No you were running away not so long ago)
Bheka nou
Sewu’yandazi today
(But look, today you act like you know me)
Umama wayendiyala
Wathi mntanami
Uzulumkele
(My mom warned me and said I should be careful)
Ngoba Wena uyaz
Akekho
Ofana nawe
Apha elizweni
(Because you should know there’s nobody else like you in this entire world)
Wena uyaz
Akekho
Ofana nawe
Apha elizweni
(You should know there’s nobody else like you in this entire world)
I just wanna know what’s on your mind
Baby I have been loving you long time (no no)
Right now I’m ready to kick it down
Sendakhetha ukuthula
Ndibaleke
Phela awundazi kahle
(I’ve decided to be silent and run away cause you clearly don’t know me)
Sendakhetha ukuthula
Ndibaleke
Phela awundazi kahle
(I’ve decided to be silent and run away cause you clearly don’t know me)
Sendakhetha ukuthula (sendakhetha ukuthula)
Ndibaleke (sendakhetha)
Phela awundazi kahle (Phela awundazi kahle)
(I’ve decided to be silent and run away cause you clearly don’t know me)
Sendakhetha ukuthula (sendakhetha ukuthula)
Ndibaleke (sendakhetha)
Phela awundazi kahle (Phela awundazi kahle)
(I’ve decided to be silent and run away cause you clearly don’t know me)
Ngoba Wena uyaz
Akekho
Ofana nawe
Apha elizweni
(Because you should know there’s nobody else like you in this entire world)
Wena uyaz
Akekho
Ofana nawe
Apha elizweni
(You should know there’s nobody else like you in this entire world)
I just wanna know what’s on your mind
Baby I have been loving you long time (no no)
Right now I’m ready to kick it down
Ready to kick it down