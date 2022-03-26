New Music: Gorimakpa – Men Bukwa Ike

Gorimakpa, a rising talent in the Nigerian afrobeat scene, presents a distinct and passionate sound through his rhythmic and captivating vocal, titled “Men Bukwa Ike“. Residing in Lagos Nigeria, the upcoming Afrobeats star was first introduced to his love for music at a young age by family and friends. Gorimakpa has since won awards with […]

