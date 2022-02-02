New, affordable Nokia 105 Africa Edition arrives in Nigeria

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the latest Nokia 105 Africa Edition. The device is refreshed to bring more value, connectivity, and quality to Nigerians. Nokia continues to introduce the best phones that serve all the essentials of a quality device.

The Nokia 105 is built with a long-lasting battery life and a wireless FM radio that enables users to listen to their favourite sports, news, and entertainment channels on the go even without a headset.

Speaking about the device, Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa at HMD Global, said: “When it comes to feature phones, consumers are looking for longevity, reliability, and affordability. Our Nokia 105 feature phone line has brought essential connectivity to many people around the world, with hundreds of millions of devices sold worldwide. Today, we are proud to launch the Nokia 105 Africa Edition, at an even more affordable price – an investment you can keep for longer.”

Share the love with a wireless FM radio

The Nokia 105 device helps users keep up with the football score or listen to their favourite radio shows together with friends and family on loudspeakers or plug in to enjoy music privately. Whatever mood they are in, the wireless FM radio gives everyone a choice.

Everyday essentials combined with awesome features

When it’s time to relax and recharge for the next day, the Nokia 105 Africa Edition has a selection of 10 games for enjoyment. A trusty companion that’s not just for business but also for leisure. The Nokia 105 Africa Edition also comes with ample storage enough to save all family and friends contacts. The device has a 2,000 contacts capacity and can store up to 500 SMS.

The design you recognise, wrapped in quality you can trust

With its compact shape, the Nokia 105 is specially moulded to feel great in the hand and easily slip into the pocket when on the go. To take on everyday life, the scratch and bump resistant exterior is built to last, thanks to a classic Nordic design and a range of inherent colours to choose from. Also, thanks to its famous long-lasting battery life, Nokia 105 users enjoy uninterrupted connections plus with its in-built torch you can talk your way from sunset to sunrise and still have the light on.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 105 Africa Edition is available across Nigeria in dual sim variant in blue and charcoal. The device is available from N8,100 from selected retailers.

Sourced From Nigerian Music