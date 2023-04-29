‘Naija Isn’t Safe’ – Nigerian Rapper Speaks After Surviving Robbery Attack

Nigerian rapper, Victor Ncha Odu, popularly known as Vic O has cried out over the high level of insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that the rapper in a post via his Instagram story averred that Nigeria is not safe following a recent robbery attack.

According to Vic O, he was robbed and almost all his belongings were taken from him.

He, however, did not give information on the location of the robbery attack.

He wrote: “Damn. I just got robbed. They took almost everything from me. This Naija isn’t safe o”

Reason I Borrowed Adekunle Gold’s Cloths To Perform

In other news, Nigerian producer and singer, Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, has disclosed that he borrowed the clothes used in performing at Davido’s O2 concert in London last year.

He stated that he loaned the clothes from his former YBNL record label mate, Adekunle Gold (AG) who was also in London for the show.

The Finesse crooner said this during an interview on a recent episode of the F&S Uncensored audiovisual podcast hosted by Feyikemi Akin-Bankole and Simi Badiru.

The singer revealed that he came to London in a rush and had no time to go home and bag some clothes after getting his visa.

He disclosed that when he got to London he called AG to come to his rescue.

Sourced From Nigerian Music