My next album may be my last – Olamide

Singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide, has said his long-awaited forthcoming album may be his last.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, the singer cum rapper wrote, “My next album, Unruly, is 95 per cent ready. But, I do not know when it would be released because I am taking my time to make it the best ever. It would probably be my last album, although I would drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It has been a great run, as I have been giving albums back to back.”

Recall that when Olamide came into the industry, he was initially releasing albums on a yearly basis until 2016.

Olamide, who is regarded as one of the most influential artistes in the country, had in 2011, released his debut studio album titled, Rapsodi, while signed to Coded Tunes. In 2012, he followed it up with Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), on the imprint of his own record label, YBNL Nation. The album contained songs such as First of All, Voice of the Street, Stupid Love and Ilefo Illuminati.

On November 7, 2013, he released his third studio album, Baddest Guy Ever Liveth. Some of the songs included Durosoke and Yemi My Lover.

The following year, he released another album titled, Street OT; and in 2015, he released another album with long-time collaborator, Phyno, titled, 2 Kings. This was followed by a solo album titled, Eyan Mayweather.

The following year, he released The Glory before taking a break until 2020 when he released 999, an Extended Play album, which was a joint venture deal between YBNL Nation and United States of America-based Empire Distribution. The same year, he released Carpe Diem.

In 2021, he released another album titled, UY Scuti.

The singer had been a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry for over a decade, and his decision to stop releasing albums is seen by some as the likely end of an era.

