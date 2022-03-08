My music is real, Tems speaks on self awareness

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has said that she took time to know herself because her music was real.

In a series of tweets late Monday, the Crazy Tings crooner lectured her fans on self awareness, as she revealed that her music came from the most honest part of her.

She charged her fans to discover themselves so they could enjoy life before they left the world.

Tems wrote, “The real beauty is in the process. It’s not the result. The beauty is in the moment not the memory, the memory is the collateral.

“Self awareness. That’s it. I take time off to know myself because my music is f**king real.

“It comes from the most honest part of me and that place must always be true as I live my life.

“Just become aware, because once you do, the only way is forward. Once you understand, you can’t stop understanding.

“Life is ‘either or’. So choose a side. Choose to know yourself. Because if you don’t know why you’re here, no one can know for you.

“I found a new excitement and I can’t wait to share it when it’s time. I’m only writing this just in case there’s someone here that needs to see this sh*t.

“It could all be over in a second. Figure your shit out, so you can at least enjoy the f**k out of life before you go.”

