Music legend Orlando Owoh’s mother dies at 112

Madam Christiana Owomoyela, the mother of the late music legend Oladipupo Owomoyela, popularly known as Dr Orlando Owoh, is dead.

According to a family source, the deceased passed away at the age of 112 years.

The source disclosed that Madam Owomoyela’s death occurred at her hometown, Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

