Music icon Davido deactivates son’s Instagram account

Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Wednesday deactivated the 55,000 followers Instagram account of his three-year-old son who died in a swimming pool incident a few days ago.

Davido, 29, and his fiancée Chioma Rowlan, 27, opened the Instagram account @davidifeanyiadeleke for their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 20 this year when he turned three and within a short time it had garnered a massive following. They, however, deactivated it barely three weeks later, following the October 31 death at their home.

David and Chioma had left their son with his minders at their residence in Banana Island, highbrow of Lagos, when the death occurred.

Staff questioned

Police detained domestic staff who were at the residence for questioning as they investigated the child’s death, and so far six out of the eight staff who were in custody have been released.

The baby’s nanny and family cook are still being held and could be charged with negligence as police make arrangements to conduct an autopsy.

Police Public Relations Officer in the Lagos state Police Command, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, had reported that, “no arrest” had been made, “but domestic staff have been brought in for questioning”.

Davido has three children—his late son and two daughters—with three different women.

D’banj’s son

The sad demise of Ifeanyi is not the first pool-related death incident of a celebrity’s child in Nigeria.

A similar incident happed in 2018 when Nigerian music star Daniel Oyebanjo, alias D’banj, lost his son Daniel Jr.

Daniel Jr. died in a swimming pool at the singer’s home in Lagos while the artiste was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States.

Messages of condolence

Since the death of their child, Afrobeat singer Davido and Chioma have received condolence messages from celebrities, politicians and fans in Nigeria and beyond.

Presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC) and Peter Obi (Labour Party) sent their messages of condolence to the couple, sending prayers to give them strength during their time in mourning.

On his verified Twitter page, Atiku wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”

“Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy,” Tinubu wrote on his Twitter handle.

In his message, Obi prayed that God grants Davido and his partner Chioma healing.

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pain they are going through at the moment,” the former Anambra State governor wrote on his verified Twitter page.

“May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The Osun State chapter of the PDP in Nigeria South West has suspended political activities for a week over Ifeanyi’s death.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo said, “This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful Olorun!!! Ikun le abiamo.”

Actor Williams Uchemba wrote called for prayers for Davido, Chioma and their families. “I said I won’t believe anything on social media until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused…Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up little one.”

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, said, “the death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Actor Muyiwa Ademola, via his Instagram page, said, “It is one of the saddest things when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May The Almighty give the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss. Rest In Peace Champ.”

Comedian Bright Opocha, aka Basketmouth, stated, “As a parent, this is undoubtedly the worst news you can hear. My deepest condolences to Davido.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music