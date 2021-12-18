Music artiste KingsKid comes for Cynthia Morgan after she shared her thoughts on Burna Boy’s new song

Singer Cynthia Morgan doesn’t seem to be impressed with singer Burna Boy and Wizkid’s latest music collaboration, B. D’or.

The singer in a post shared via her Instastory channel submitted that the Twice as Tall crooner seems to be going off the track with his music arrangement.

Cynthia said Wizkid was okay on the song but his last four lines were not up to par.

In her words:

“Burna Boy is losing it with his music arrangement. Wizkid was ok but his last 4bars were weak.”

See a screenshot below:

The singer’s take stirred reactions online with some people urging her to focus on her career and release a song.

A particular music artiste identified as KingsKid with social media handle @Kingskidmiles wrote:

