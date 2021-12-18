Gabon’s top coach accused of sexual abuse

Gabon’s top football coach is suspected of having sexually abused hundreds of children.

This Friday the President of the Republic, Ali Bongo Ondimba, asked the judiciary to investigate and include all sports federations in order to eradicate what he described as “sexual predators”.

The scandal was revealed on Thursday by British newspaper The Guardian.

According to Sports Minister Franck Nguema, “Patrick Assoumou Eyi (…), coach of the national under-17 team until 2017, is said to have abused hundreds of young boys over the years in his various football coaching roles”.

Nguema added that the alleged victims has not contacted the authorities due to lack of trust in the Gabonese justice minister.

The scandal led to the suspension of the suspect from Gabonese Football Federation.

Sourced from Africanews