MultiChoice Nigeria reaches deal with Copyright Society on royalties

MultiChoice Nigeria has reached a settlement with the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), which took the pay-TV operator to court aver the payment of royalties for music used on television, BroadcastMedia Africa reported. MultiChoice Nigeria will now pay for the use of music in future and has made a back-payment of millions of naira for the past few years that will be distributed to artists. Thes MCSN obained various different judgments in its favour against MultiChoice at the Federal High Court and its Court of Appeal.

