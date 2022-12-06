Morocco, the last hope for Africa at the 2022 world cup

On Tuesday Morocco will take on Spain in the second round of 16 at the FIFA men’s world cup. The joy of their first-round success is one that is inspiring hope. The North African kingdom is the last African team still in the running in this World Cup in Qatar.

“We hope to win this match and then all Moroccans will be happy, the whole world will be happy. Long live Morocco. We hope that the players will hear us and win 3-0”, one Rabat resident said.

In Doha, the Lions are united around their coach Walid Regragui, who was carried away in triumph after finishing first in the group against teams of the calibre of Belgium and Croatia. On Tuesday the team will be complete with Hakimi in defense to Ziyech in attack.

On the Spanish side, the confidence is high. So far the second best attack of the tournament, thanks to its goals against Costa Rica. La Roja believes in its star players like Alejandro Baldé of Guinea Bissaun origin. He however is wary of the offensive potential of Morocco

“We have prepared well for this game, the team believes in its chances. We are ready for Tuesday and we will do everything to win. Ziyech is a high level player and he proves it since the beginning of the World Cup. He is one of the best Moroccan players, a world-class winger. It’s up to us to watch him.” the Spainish defender said.

The winner of the Morocco-Spain match will face the winner of the Portugal-Switzerland match later in the evening where Cristiano Ronaldo and his men are tipped favorites against the Nati of Breel Embolo.

