World Cup semi-finalist Morocco stunned Brazil 2-1 in Saturday’s friendly in Tangiers.

Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco the lead before Brazil skipper Casemiro levelled in the 67th minute.

Brazil’s fate was sealed after Abdelhamid Sabiri struck the winner in the 79th minute to record their first-ever win over the five times world champions.

Brazil’s interim coach Ramon Menezes declined to participate in the press conference after the defeat but Morocco’s Head Coach was very happy with the outcome.

“You know it means a lot for us to beat Brazil, the top team in the FIFA ranking, and the country of football. This is the mon the of Ramadan, we have to go and pray Tarawih to confirm if it’s true or not. Now we are going to celebrate but it’s a long way to go. We must not get on fire – when I say we must win the African Cup, they say that I am exaggerating. I must be careful when I say that we are not going to play for win but we only play for happiness”, said Morocco’s Head Coach, Walid Regragui.

Regragui leaving the presser room

The next match for Morocco will be against Peru on Tuesday.

Sourced from Africanews