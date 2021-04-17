Merry-Lynn returns with personal clarity on new single ‘Runaway’

Off her sophomore EP Runaway forthcoming this year, emerging soul singer-songwriter Merry-Lynn has released the lead single of the same name. It is her first single of the year since releasing her debut project Petrichor in 2019.

What is sweetly omnipresent on Runaway is the electric guitar, an abiding presence that has shaped Merry-Lynn’s sonic language. But it tries something else, swinging towards reggae over stacking drums and harmonies. ”I swear to God I don’t trust people, I don’t let people in,” Merry-Lynn sings, an obvious progression from the motifs of love and heartbreak she explored and articulated on Petrichor.

On this song, Merry-Lynn has gotten enough clarity to navigate the world on her own terms. Listen below:

When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies and reading comics and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.

