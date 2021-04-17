I Will Never Let My Woman Take Care Of The Bills – Rapper, The Game

American rapper, Jayceon Terrell Taylor, alias The Game has maintained his stance that he will foot all the bills in the family because he is the man and it is his primary responsibility to do so.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 41-year-old California-born hip hop artist writes that women are not designed to shoulder financial responsibilities.

He further noted that he will never let his woman worry about paying for anything because he is man enough to carry the responsibilities.

Read Also: Rapper, The Game Loses Record Label And Royalties To His Sexual Assault Accuser

The rapper then advised men whose female partners are financially independent and also willing to take on bills and domestic work to consider themselves lucky and not take them for granted.

See his full post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music