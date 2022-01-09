Men are ‘big babies’ who deserve pampering, singer Oxlade tells women

Fast-rising singer, Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has told women that men are ‘big babies’ and deserve to be pampered too.

The singer took to his Snapchat story on Saturday to share a screenshot of a message which apparently was sent to a male lover.

The message read, “Love of my life, the rarest and realest of them, mi amor, big sexy. I know you aren’t feeling well. I just want you to know we’re in this together.

“Being sick can sometimes feel lonely. I think you know by now I will always pray for you and I trust God to give you complete healing.

“Are you home? So I can order you something nice to eat and you can get full rest.”

Referring to the message, the singer wrote in Pidgin, “If your shima no dey follow you talk like that, na fellowship una dey do.

“Men are big babies too. It’s only right the pampering goes both ways. As you dey do your babe like egg make she sef dey do you the same way.

“Make e no go be say dem dey fry you babe dey use am chop bread by the side.“

Sourced From Nigerian Music