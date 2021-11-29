Meet Reehaa, the 17-year-old singer full of optimism in an uncertain world

If you have never heard of Reehaa, you may question, how good is this kid anyway? That this writer claims deserve my attention. Well! A shining prodigy is not difficult to recognize by ardent Afrobeat enthusiasts.

Styled in a green casual outfit, Reehaa’s smooth performance on Thesoundpool have driven a ton of engagement to her 55.8k followers on Instagram and thousands of listeners to her discography, which includes a recent EP, ‘Vibes for the soul’ she released early this year.

Categorized as a Hip-Hop/RAP, ‘Vibes for the soul’ contains six tracks that convey ambition and prayers for fame and fortune as any upcoming would beseech. Her seamless flow between Yoruba and Pidgin is appealing; however, it may alienate a portion of the Gen-Z audience in vogue. Making the demographic deem her a female street act alongside Barry Jhay, Zinoleesky, Lil frosh, and the likes. Provided consistency remains a factor in the aspirations, Reehaa sings out loud and elite management championing her brand; the Ibadan-born singer could be the next breakout female artist following Fave, Ayra Starr, Lady Donli, Tems, and Amaarae.

For Reehaa, it’s still about the fun at this level of artistry. Her age is a huge bonus. There is enough room for genre discovery and artistic evolution into the global star she will become someday. The songwriting talent is abundant, and the optimism is burning. What is left is timing.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Sourced From Nigerian Music