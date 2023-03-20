MC Oluomo: Oga Police Was He Really Joking? – Rudeboy Blasts Nigerian Police

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy of the Psquare music group has berated the Nigerian Police Force over its response to the threat by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Naija News recalls that Oluomo in a trending video had warned Igbos residing in Lagos to stay in their homes if they were not going to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to the threat, the Force spokesman, Adejobi Olumuyiwa said the threat by MC Oluomo against Igbos which trended on social media platforms was a mere joke.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, nobody has the right to stop the people of Lagos from casting their ballots for the candidate of their choice.

However, the police response did not sit well with Peter, who took to his Twitter handle to blast the security agency.

The musician noted that the security agencies are the major problem in the country.

He wrote, “Until we realize our major problem in Nigeria is the security agencies…someone is threatening some certain tribes in Lagos, and the police came out to say he was just joking.

“Now look at what is happening in Lagos today!! Oga Police was he really joking? Shameless people”.

