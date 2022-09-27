Maverick City Music ‘temporarily’ cuts ties with gospel singer Dante Bowe

American Christian worship singer Dante Bowe is no longer part of Maverick City Music as of Sept 27, 2022.

The 29-year-old from North Carolina has been singing with the contemporary worship music group, which won a Grammy Award in 2022, since 2019.

At the time of writing this, it’s unclear what Dante did, but Maverick said the decision was due to his “behavior”.

On Tuesday (Sept 27), Maverick City Music announced on Instagram that their working relationship with Dante has been “paused.”

This implies that the choir may continue to work with the singer in the future, but for the time being, he is not a member of the group and will not be singing with them.

“Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values and beliefs, we have decided to put a pause on our professional relationship with Dante Bowen,” they wrote in a statement.

“Decisions like these are not easy because of the level of nuance, both professionally and personally, but we felt it necessary to address.”

The collective went on to say that “no one artist’s actions or behaviour can always be attributed as a reflection of our core beliefs and values”.

Maverick added that Dante has their “unwavering support” and said: “Each of us needs God’s grace and our hope is that we all pray and give him the same opportunity to grow in Christ.”

At the time of writing this, the 29-year-old hasn’t responded to the statement.

