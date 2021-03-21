Marriage Is Not That Important – Singer, Waje

Nigerian songstress, Aituaje Iruobe, alias Waje, has said that marriage is not that important.

The ‘Kpolongo’ crooner shared her take on marriage after she was asked by a fan to disclose when she is getting married.

The 40-year-old mother of one then replied that marriage is not as important as happiness, good health and well-being.

“Marriage is not that important o, joy and happiness, health and well-being. When the time comes we will all dance to the altar but till den let’s thank God for life”

In a subsequent tweet, the singer and The Voice Nigeria coach said she thinks about getting married sometimes but she understands the value of the stage she is in right now.

See her tweet below: