“Many songs don collect stray bullet” – Simi speaks on new ‘To Be Honest’ album

Nigerian music diva, Simi has disclosed that she worked on her latest album, “To Be Honest’ for two years and discarded many songs along the way.

She stated this Saturday on Twitter, where she regularly interacts with fans.

“Bruh I think my album is finally finished,” she tweeted to her 4.3 million followers on the microblogging site.

“I’ve been writing this album for like 2 years. Many songs don collect stray bullet.

“I only have one song I’m not sure about,” she stated, adding that none of the songs on the album has been released yet,

Simi described the work as “a very candid album”.

“About a month ago, I told everyone to stop giving me feedback or opinions about the songs/album. I(t) was getting i(n) my head. They were getting in my head. I want to give you what I want you to hear, not what other people think you should hear,” she explained.

The 33-year-old artiste faulted those criticising her for singing only “love” songs, nothing that the initiative on what type of music to make rests with the artiste just as listeners also have the right to choose which artiste to listen to.

Responding to a troll who criticised her style, the artiste said, she said, “THIS is why randoms online would say to another artiste that he’s boring or she’s always singing slow songs. It’s not for you. And that’s okay. Allow it be. Go like the shit you like. Allow it.”

She added, “This narrative is sad. Obviously, the fans are incredible and needed – but nobody buys music that is doing nothing for them. Artistes earn that support. You can’t tell someone that works a 9-5 that without the company, s/he is nothing when they’re working for their fucking money.

“And I disagree because Art belongs to the artist. Whatever kind of art. However, it is the audience that decides what art they like and support. Nobody can force you to tune in to something you don’t like. But you can’t force someone to make something they don’t want to.

“It’s hard in Naija cos the industry here is a little tight. All the stations play the same kinds of songs. All the artistes are lumped under “Afrobeats”. It has to be a certain tempo and vibe. So everyday we edit ourselves a little more because it’s necessary for this market.

“The trick is doing this while keeping your signature. Also damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

However, she stated that the album contains only one “love” song.

Responding to a fan who asked her to release another album in the second half of the year, Simi said, ” I’m working on an album for children.”

