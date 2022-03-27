Intimacy: Nigerians misunderstood me; I didn’t have sex with Goldie – Denrele

Nigerian media personality and Tv host Denrele Edun has reacted after receiving backlashes on social media over remarks from a recent infamous interview.

In an explosive tell-all interview with Neecee Boss TV on Tuesday, the popular crossdresser claimed he was in an “intimate” relationship with the late Goldie while she was married.

He said: “My beautiful late friend Goldie, many people thought we were friends, but we did have a few intimate moments. So I was my driving force. I knew she was married, we kept the secret, but we had something more than friendship. We entered the corner, so I was committed to seeing her shine.

Denrele and Goldie were best of friends before her unfortunate demise. The talented media personality has been visiting her graveside on Valentine’s day, which happens to be the anniversary of her death.

In an interview with Sahara TV in 2014, Denrele revealed their friendship dates to 2005.

Defence

The 40-year-old TV host, who didn’t think that his interview would elicit negative responses, has had to defend his remarks.

In a series of Instagram story posts on Thursday, the singer said “intimacy”, as he used in a recent interview to describe his relationship with the late pop artist and friend Goldie, did not connote sex.

He wrote: “Intimacy has been misconstrued. Why does everyone think intimacy connotes sex? What a horny frequency. In this context, intimacy means shared secrets and ‘one corner’ means even catching me in the corner with someone,” he wrote.

“Igboro na streets. We don enter trenches severally. This is the first time that people are talking about the LATE GOLDIE. Damn, we should have a good laugh about this. Signed management.”

Shortly after his viral interview, Goldie’s fans hit back at him, saying his statements were disrespectful to the late singer.

Shadelove wrote: “You just messed her legacy up with this your nonsense Derele, some things are better left unspoken I wondered then too when you cried more than the be bereaved

gift_stunning wrote: “The way he even says it…so disrespectfully ..oga some things are better left unsaid.”

“This was Unnecessary. Have some respect for the dead, her husband and her family. NONSENSE,” loooola568 wrote.

Bennysouzamedia wrote: “Some things are best taken to the grave! No one is dragging him for having anything to do with a married woman! Wait till it’s a woman who has such an allegation!”

“Some things should be left unsaid, Denrele. Stop this nonsense. Let the dead be,” Uche_amadi wrote.

“You just want to spoil her good name, idiot,” Bisi Olakunle wrote.

“Denrele, why this? Why now? Yeyebrities chasing clouts all the time. Because the dead girl can’t defend herself,” Amara Raja wrote.

Background

Goldie, born Oluwabimpe Susan, was a Nigerian singer and reality TV star. She represented Nigeria in Big Brother Africa, season 7 in 2012.

She was married to a British Andrew Harvey until her death, which many Nigerians did not know.

The Nigerian pop star died of ‘hypertensive heart disease,’ which triggered an “intracerebral haemorrhage. Goldie was 31.

After returning home to Nigeria from the 2013 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, she died. She complained of a headache and was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, where she later died.

